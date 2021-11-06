Doris Mae Marie Johnson

Doris Mae Marie Johnson, 85 of Cook, Minn., passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook.

Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cook.

