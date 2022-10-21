Doris M. Carey (Sullivan)

Doris M. Carey, 99, Hibbing, died on Oct. 18, 2022, at Oak Hills Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MINN.

Dorie was born on Jan. 4, 1923, to Michael and Rose Sullivan (McNulty) in Ironwood, Michigan. After a wonderful childhood filled with skiing, skating and great, life-long friendships, Dorie graduated from Gogebic Community College and continued her extracurriculars, adding a passion for golf and bridge to her list of activities. After college she went to work in the offices of Pickands Mather Mining Company.

