Doris M. Carey (Sullivan)

Doris M. Carey, 99, Hibbing, died on Oct. 18, 2022, at Oak Hills Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MINN.
Dorie was born on Jan. 4, 1923, to Michael and Rose Sullivan (McNulty) in Ironwood, Michigan. After a wonderful childhood filled with skiing, skating and great, life-long friendships, Dorie graduated from Gogebic Community College and continued her extracurriculars, adding a passion for golf and bridge to her list of activities. After college she went to work in the offices of Pickands Mather Mining Company.
One day a handsome young engineer walked in and the rest was history. He didn’t have a chance. Dorie married Bernard Carey on Aug. 21, 1948, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Ironwood. Dorie and Bernie were married for 63 years and had five children. When her kids were grown, she went back to work at Feldman’s Department Store, managing the bath and gift shop. Her great taste, hard work and extroverted personality allowed for her success on the job and in many volunteer activities in the community. Bernie and Dorie spent many happy years at kids’ events, Hibbing High School hockey and basketball games, fishing and enjoying Crane Lake, Lake Vermillion, and Lake Pokegama, golfing with many friends and family at Mesaba Country Club and, in later years, while wintering in Florida. She spent a day on Pokegama last summer (at the age of 99) and loved every minute of it. She never missed a chance to tell anyone who would listen about her beloved Ireland. Dorie’s wonderful marriage, her strong faith, the Blessed Sacrament community, her loving family and friends, and her zest for life sustained her through 99.5 years. She was the queen of the castle, the life of the party and will be missed dearly. May the wind be always at her back.
She is survived by sons, Bernard (Jodie) Carey of Grand Rapids, Minn.; Michael (Sally) Carey of Minneapolis, Minn.; daughters, Kathleen Graff of Hopkins, Minn., Margaret (Larry) Boris of Nashville, Tenn., and Mary (Ivan) of Hibbing, Minn.; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; parents, Mike and Rose Sullivan; sister, Kathy Thomas; brother, Jack Sullivan; and son-in-law, Steve Graff.
A private family funeral and interment will be held at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to Essentia Health Itasca Hospice, 202 NE 3 rd Street, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744, or to the donor’s choice.
A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Oak Hills Assisted Living and Essentia Health Itasca Hospice for taking such good care of her.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
