Doris Bentele, age 94, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
Doris was born Oct. 21, 1927, to Harold and Esther (John) Hansen in Algona, Iowa. Doris attended Secretarial College in Mankato. In 1953 she moved to Hibbing and got her first job as a secretary for Wesley United Methodist Church, later serving on the church board. Doris was a hard worker and held jobs at the Mesaba Country Club, Standard Oil in Fairmont, Minn., and the Androy Hotel until its closure in 1978. Doris also tended bar at Brothers II, later the 412, until her retirement at age 80. She was joined in marriage to Paul F. Bentele on May 22, 1949. Doris was a well known and talented cook, she gained experience from working at the Androy and would cater events after its closure. She was also a Girl Scout Leader and a Chairperson for cookie sales. Doris was a prolific crocheter and seamstress.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Paula (Ken) Korpi and LaVonne (Darrell) Godin; surrogate daughter, Patti Benchina; grandchildren: Traci Heidemann, Rina Endstrom, Rosanne Blevins, Libby Mayer, Matthew Korpi, Ketti Chamberlin, 11 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Donnis Hansen and Bonnie Hansen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Esther; husband, Paul; siblings, Max Hansen, Arlene (Larry) Saniter and William “Bill” Hansen; great-grandson, Trent Salminen.
Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday, July 27, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence and to view the livestream of the funeral, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
