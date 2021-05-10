Doris L. Babiracki passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Essential Health in Virginia.
She was born in Eveleth, Minn., on Aug. 15, 1928, to John and Sadie (Nara) Ikola. She graduated from Eveleth High School, class of 1946, and then attended Eveleth Junior College. She married Raymond Babiracki on Aug. 21, 1948 at St. John's Polish Catholic Church. They had six children.
Doris worked for Cluett-Peabody in Eveleth and, after her marriage, in Virginia in the administration office. She also worked for Goldberg, Nordling, Teller, CPA's for 11 years, Virginia Regional Medical Center for 21 years in the accounting department, retiring in December 1991. After retirement, she volunteered for 22 years at the Virginia Regional Medical Center gift shop.
Our family made numerous trips to the BWCA, Crane Lake, Namakin, and Lac Lacroix. She was the president of Mrs.Jaycees, various offices in Midway school PTA, den mother, girl scout coordinator, Virginia curling club, Virginia golf club, avid bowler in four different leagues, loved to read, and played bridge with her "chicks of 46" classmates. She loved anything to do with sports and was an avid MN Wilds, Twins and Vikings fan, but more importantly watching her children and grandchildren play their sports over the years.
Doris is survived by her sons: Michael (Jennifer) of Centerville, Minn., Glen (Jean) of St.Cloud, Minn., Randy (Theresa) of Virginia, Minn.; daughters: Gail (Kevin) Pullis of Aitkin, Minn., Mary (Steve) Wilson of Hermantown, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Babiracki of Cook, Minn.; brother, Willard (Laurie) Ikola of Minnetonka, Minn.; sister-in law, Geri Ikola of Sun City, Ariz.; aunt, Elsie Schoop of Freeport, Ill.; grandchildren: Joe (Julie) Babiracki, John Babiracki, Michelle (Scott) Dumonceaux, Kristie (Eric) Dado, Andy (Nefsin) Pullis, Marc (Kelly) Pullis, David Babiracki, Dylan Babiracki, Ben (Becky) Wilson, Callie (Scott) Sheldon, Sam Wilson, Cole Babiracki, Ryan Babiracki, and Tyler Babiracki; great grandchildren: Julianna, Katelynn, Brennen, Nolen, Evren, Derin, Amelia, Zachary and Dean.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Ikola in 1974; mother, Sadie Ikola in 1984; husband, Ray in 1997; son, Paul in 2004; brothers, Earl in 1993 and Roy in 2008; sister-in-law, Nory in1976; and great granddaughter, Maisie in 2018.
A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 12, at Holy Spirit Church in Virginia at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Rev. Brandon Moravitz will officiate.
Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Due to covid restrictions, no luncheon will be held at the church.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
