Doris Elaine Messner

Doris Elaine Messner, 96, of Hoyt Lakes, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.

She was born April 20, 1925, to Daniel and Nellie (Moe) Prothero in Cass Lake, Minn. Doris was a 1943 graduate of Cass Lake High School and later married Robert Messner on July 2, 1950.

In 1957 they moved to Hoyt Lakes where Doris worked clerical for Dr. Robert Anderson Dentistry in Aurora. She attended Faith Lutheran Church where she was organist for nearly 20 years. She also taught piano lessons for many years out of her home to many students.

Survivors include her sons: Robert (Diana) Messner of Montana, and Ronald Messner of Biwabik; grandchildren: Wade (Amanda) Messner, Amy (Jason) Pederson and Tara (Ryan) Hayes; six great grandchildren also survive.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sister, Alverna; and parents: Daniel and Nellie.

A gathering of family and friends for Doris will be from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

Burial will take place at a later date in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Cass Lake, Minn.

