Doris Ann Capan, 87, of Eveleth, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia.
Doris was born on Aug. 27, 1934, in Valley City, N.D., to Reynold and Stena (Cooper) Goerdt at home by a midwife.
She was from a large farming family with her mother having 13 children. Doris did a lot of child care as she was the oldest in the family. She graduated from Sanborn High School in 1952. Doris moved with her family to a farm outside of Gilbert, MN. After moving into town to Eveleth, Doris lived above a mortuary working for them while attending Eveleth Junior College. She graduated with an Associate of Arts degree. As a society journalist, she worked for the Eveleth News Clarion. Doris married Louis Frank Capan on Sept. 8, 1956 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
While raising her children, she sold Avon for many years. After her children were in school, Doris was employed with the State of MN for Crippled Children’s Services, working with social workers Sue and Elma Stubblebine. Doris retired after more than 10 years of service. During retirement, Doris resumed selling Avon and was a President’s Club member for over 30 years.
Doris was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, having served as a member of the Catholic Daughters and a member of the Foresters. She also participated in many bible studies and a prayer group. Doris was a charter member of the Fayal Town Hall TOPS club and participated in TOPS for many years. She volunteered as a Girl Scout Brownie leader and an assistant Cadette leader. She also was a member of the PTA. Loving to socialize, Doris participated in many activities with the Eveleth Red Hat Society.
Doris loved to bake and made a lot of pies and apple squares from her apple tree. She canned jelly, jam, and plums from her plum tree. Her favorite activity was to travel with her family. Camping trips and ice fishing trips were also a favorite. Doris loved to read books and newspapers, never missing a crossword puzzle. She liked to go out to eat, see plays, and music concerts. Also, she loved to attend her daughters’ and grandchildren’s events throughout her life.
As Doris’ eyesight started to fail, she enjoyed listening to the View and watching bright screens with sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings towards the end of her life.
She is survived by her children: Susan (Randall) Moylan of Crystal, Minn.; Laure (Larry) Bol of Eveleth, Minn., Sandra (Ray II) Flint of White Bear Lake, Minn., Margaret Meados (Mike Lanser) of Knoxville, Iowa; grandchildren: Lisa Bol (Chris Brummund), Ray III (Amanda) Flint, Christopher Meados, Kaitlyn Flint, and Timothy Meados; great-grandchild, Evelyn Brummund; sisters, Alice (Carlo) Toivari of Makinen, Minn., Janice (Jerry) Latola of Grand Rapids, Minn., Linda (Chuck) Robertson of Bradenton, Fla.; brothers, Darrel Goerdt (Mary Kay Wiberg) of Wrenshall, Minn., and John (Janel) Goerdt of Cook, Minn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Louis Frank Capan; an infant son, Louis Frank Capan Jr.; brothers, Ralph, Merle and Gene; sisters, Betty, Goldie and Delores; her parents, Reynold and Stena Goerdt; and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Eamonn Boland. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Please wear red and purple to honor Doris as they were her favorite colors. A celebration of life will follow at the Fayal Town Hall, 4375 Shady Lane, Eveleth.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
