Dori McBride

Doris “Dori” Lucille McBride, 88, of Fountain Valley, Calif., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.

Dori was born in Virginia, Minn., to Clifford and Helga Conaway (Furo) of Virginia, on Feb. 9, 1933. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1951. She married Robert McBride in 1956. Dori worked in Industrial Relations for Jones and Laughlin Steel Company in Virginia, Minn., prior to raising her three daughters. She worked as an Executive Administrative Assistant for Martin Marietta and Orange County Social Services in California for 15 years, before retiring in 2001. Dori was active in sorority, sewing club and enjoyed boating, skiing and snowmobiling. She loved to read and spend time by the ocean.

Dori touched the lives of many people near and far, and was known for her outgoing personality and infectious smile. She loved to laugh and tell stories. If you met Dori, you became her friend. She was very fond of her Palm Island community and said there was no other place she would rather live.

Dori is survived by her children: Jill Johnson (Brent), Jennifer Peterson (Tom), Julie Kosiorek (Rich); grandchildren: Sam, Emily and Joe Johnson, Kody and Kayla Kosiorek.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Virgil; brother, Raymond; and sister, Hazel.

There will not be a funeral.

If you would like to share any special memories of Dori with her family, please contact Jill Johnson: 7094 Turweston Lane, Castle Pines, CO 80108; (303) 246-8602.

