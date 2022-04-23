Donyta J. Wright
Donyta J. Wright formerly of Biwabik Minn., passed away on January 20, 2022 in Hermantown Minn.
Donyta is survived by her sister, Sheryl Ruff; and brother, Patrick Raygor; and children, Rebecca Poirier (Richard), Jason Wright (Rick Salas), Paul Wright (Kristin Tupa) and Heather Wright; four granddaughters, Ruth A.F. Poirier (Caleb Friz), and Veronica Licari, Andrea Licari and Julia Licari; and five great grandchildren; and many dear friends.
Donyta was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Wright; and her son, Stuart A. Wright.
Donyta began her career as a Service and Care coordinator with the county and with Merritt House in Biwabik. Later she worked with Elder Care Services and the Senior Loan Closet and organized Elder food distribution in Mt. Iron and Virginia. She authored a program called Displaced Homemakers helping women that needed a helping hand to start over by training and other help.
Donyta was a relentless political activist and a proud Democrat. For almost a half century, she was involved in the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party (DFL) and served as a convention delegate and was once elected to be a Presidential Elector. She passionately fought for justice, fairness and equal rights. Donyta was honored for her work by induction to the DFL Women’s Hall of Fame. She was involved in many campaigns and in 1980, was hired by Mike Dukakis for the Presidential campaign as a coordinator for Northeastern Minn. She attended the Democratic National Convention and in that role she was privileged to meet notable Democrats, including former President Jimmy Carter.
In 1995 Donyta was invited to participate in the Fourth World Conference on Women, which worked towards securing the equality of women through law and politics. At home in Biwabik, Donyta and Bill hosted an annual Independence Day open house picnic making a comfortable gathering place for Minnesota’s Who’s Who of Minn. Politics. They cooked for and enjoyed conversations with Senators, Congressional Representatives, Governors, and Legislators and many became dear friends.
Donyta was often volunteering in the community helping with various activities over the years. Donyta was active in the Soroptimist International of the Americas and was recognized in 1991 as a “Woman of Distinction” for accomplishments in human rights and the status of women. She shared the mic with Johnny Sniderich doing the radio show “Polkas International” for many years. Her taste in music was varied as she also loved and was able to meet Italian Opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti before his concert in the Twin Cities .
A few years ago Donyta and her friend Velma had the experience of a lifetime visiting Rep. Nolan in Washington D.C where they toured the capital and had lunch at the White House. Donyta was a creative soul and was noted maker of prize winning costumes for the Fourth of July parades in Biwabik .She was also frequently asked to share her baking talents for many fundraisers. Donyta loved life. She enjoyed dancing, music, and great books.
A Celebration of her Life will be held April 30, 2022 at the United Church of Christ in Biwabik, Minn., at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be available after the service. Internment will be with William at Camp Ripley Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Memorials are directed to Soroptimist International, P.O. Box 389, Virginia MN 55792.
Thank you to the Hospice Team (Stephen Volkman) of Essentia Duluth and to Edgewood Vista Memory Care, who showered her with love during her stay. (Special thank you to Therese.)
