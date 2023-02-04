Donovan George Goblirsch
Donovan George Goblirsch, 82, of Gilbert, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Waterview Pines in Virginia, Minn.
He was born April 2, 1940 in New Avon Township, Redwood County, Minnesota to Herbert and Bertha (Wensman) Goblirsch. Donovan was a graduate of Belview High School in Belview, Minn. He joined the US Army National Guard and farmed with his father for over 20 years. He married Carol Ann Mehler in 1961 and to that marriage five children were born.
He attended vo-tech at Granite Falls where he earned his certificate in Real Estate. He worked as a realtor in Marshall, Minn., and there he met Barbara Julius Devine. They married in 1982 in Fairfax, Minn. They moved to Gilbert in 1986 where he continued working as a real estate agent for Culbert Realty. Later he received his brokerage license and owned and operated Donovan Goblirsch Realty. He also worked as a security guard for Midwest GSSC.
Donovan was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he was in the 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, the Men’s Choir and sang in Fr. Perkovich’s Polka Mass. He also sang with the New Ulm Concord Singers. He was also an active participant in the Gilbert American Legion, serving as District Commander 7 and 8 and State Chaplain for three years. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Eveleth Lions Club, Gilbert Planning and Zoning and served as Gilbert Councilman for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children: Jeanette (Allen) Dick-Goblirsch and Kevin Goblirsch; step- children: Mary (Joseph) Mayers and Robert (Sharon) Devine; grandchildren: Trystyn, Donna, Lauren, Devon, Victoria, Katelyn, Arthur, Edward, Arianna, Zachary and Vaughn; great granddaughter, Lux; brothers: Gerald (Pat), James and Denis (Cindy).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Bertha; former wife, Carol Ann; sons: Michael and Gregory, daughter, Nancy Lynn.
Visitation for Donovan will be 4:00pm-6:00pm, with recitation of the rosary at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Ft. Ridgely Cemetery in Fairfax, Minn.
