Donna Rae Rouse, 69 of Grand Rapids, Minn., and beloved family dog, Princess, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, while traveling to their winter home in Mission, Texas.
Donna was born on Thursday, August 10, 1950 in Waterloo, NY to Harold Charles and Betty Louise (Pierce) Hankinson. Donna was an Army Nurse during the Vietnam Conflict and met her husband Gail Lynn Rouse in Fairfax, Va., they were united in marriage March 24, 1970. Donna believed in her Lord Jesus and she and Gail were baptized at the Church of God in Salina, Kan.
Donna worked in several places in Grand Rapids and Hibbing during her career and finally retired from The Salvation Army Store in Hibbing. Donna and Gail loved to travel in their retirement years visiting new campgrounds and making new friends along the way.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Gail; son, Lawerence 'Hank' Rouse; daughter, Lynnetta 'Lynne' Johnson; precious granddaughter, Cattabrie 'Catt' Johnson (Jacob Stark); her brother, Ernest Hankinson; sisters, Mary (Roy) Hamilton and Marjorie Hankinson; brother-in-law, Herman (Leesha) Wiese; sisters-in-law, Karlene Wiese, Shirley Burniston and Jeaney Espinoza; best friend, Val Burge; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Betty; father, Charles; her brother, Wesley Harold Hankinson; her sister, Sheila Ann Hankinson; and her infant son, Laverne Rouse.
We will gather together not to mourn the passing of Donna and Princess, but to celebrate their lives and to remember them. Please join us at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Keewatin Community Center (215 N 1st St., Keewatin, MN), VFW 1720 Chaplain Kenny Hurlbut with officiate and the MidRange Honor Guard will be presenting Donna with Military Honors.
