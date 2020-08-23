Donna Rae Hames

Donna R. Hames, 76, Nashwauk, formerly of Armona, Calif., died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her home in Nashwauk.
She was born on June 18, 1944, to Donavon and Ivy (Anderson) Mason in Vancouver, B.C. Donna married Michael Hames on Oct. 17, 1980, at the United Methodist Church in Armona, Calif. She held various positions over her lifetime including a teacher’s aide in special education and library assistant at Parkview Elementary in Armona, secretary for the Central Valley Chapter of COPS National, the Kings County Sheriff’s department in Hanford, Calif., the Citizens on Patrol with Armona COP group, and was an EMS/EMT for Guardian Ambulance for many years. She was also a Girl Scout den leader. Donna graduated from the University of Toronto, Victoria Campus. Donna was artistic, she painted for 10 years, she was Kings County Firefighters Association painter for all of the Kings Fair themes for the association’s spot in the garden building during the fair. She loved watching animals as a favorite pastime. Donna enjoyed camping, going to the ocean and to the mountains as well.
She is survived by her husband Michael Hames, Nashwauk, Minn.; children, Joseph D. (Susan) Hames, Dallas, Texas, Sarah Jane (Jeremiah) Anderson, Eureka, Calif., who were both adopted by Michael Hames, son, Michael “Robbie” (Khrissy Lokilani) Hames, Hanford, Calif., and raised for five years, James Yount, of Nashwauk, Minn., and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Wayne Mason.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at O’Brien Lake Reservoir Pavilion located at 34613 Hwy 169 West, Nashwauk, MN, 55769.
There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Pavilion on Friday.
Interment will be in Grangville Cemetery, Armona, Calif., at a late date.
An additional celebration of Donna’s life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Grangville Cemetery in Armona, located at 10428 14th Ave., Armona, CA, 93212.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Donna, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
