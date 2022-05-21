Donna Marie Snyder

Donna M. (Gerulli) Snyder, 79 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away at the Hibbing Hospital on Monday, May 16, 2022. She was born in Virginia, Minn., on January 24, 1943, to Victor and Florence (Fabish) Gerulli.
Donna grew up in Virginia with her siblings and graduated from Virginia High School. She went on to attend beauty school in the area and worked as a beautician for a few years. She was married on the first of September in 1962 to Myron Snyder. They raised their family together and Donna was a homemaker for many years. Donna eventually got a job in documentation for Hibbing Electronics and worked there for many years.
Her faith was very important to her as she was a long-time member of the Blessed Sacrament and Immaculate Conception Catholic Churches in Hibbing. Donna loved to bake and cook. She always had food and baked goods made for her family and friends to enjoy. She loved to craft, make art, color with friends, crochet, knit and make blankets. Donna also loved to garden and always had beautiful flowers. Above all, she adored her family and loved spending time with her daughters, grandkids, and close friends.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Jeff) Ostrander, Cheryl (Roland) Lott and Vicki (Steve) Poirier; grandchildren, Chad Ostrander (Brittney), Kevin Ostrander (Sammyjo), Terry (Sena) Ostrander, Tony (Veronica) Lott, Corey Lott (Liv), Holly Lott (Dennis), Magan (Justin) Schoeben and Cody Church; Brother, Sonny (Robin) Gerulli; her 13 great grandchildren; dear friend, Marie Pierce; and her nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron; sister, Delores Gerulli; and great grandson, Gavin Ostrander.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery Columbarium in Hibbing.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Guardian Angels and the staff at Hibbing Hospital for their exceptional care.
