Donna Mae Patton, resident of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Eveleth, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at her home at the age of 90.
Born May 3, 1931, in Wells, Minn., but raised in Wadena, Minn., where she graduated from high school. She met the love of her life Robert Patton and married him in 1949. After raising her children she worked in the tax department at Nordling and Teller, also in the accounting department at Eveleth Mines until retirement.
After losing her husband, she relocated to Arizona, where she found her passion as a travel agent for Terra Travel. Donna was never happier than when she was traveling so she made sure to travel the world. In her later years she enjoyed entertaining, visits from loved ones, and playing marbles with friends.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Ochis Potter (Jim); and daughter-in-law, Sharon Patton (John); grandchildren: Sean Ochis (Jessica), Kelly Ochis, Peggy Gilbert, Lori Lien and Billy Patton (Kris); great-grandchildren: Zak, Jaxton, Cooper, Ellery and Steeger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Patton; and her son, John Patton.
Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date for family at Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery to be with her husband Bob.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital or The American Cancer Society.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.