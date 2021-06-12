Donna Mae Miller, 90, of Tower, died Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Essentia Health Virginia Care Center.
She was born July 6, 1930, in Huron, S.D., the daughter of Geoffrey and Alice (Anderson) Biggerstaff. Donna lived in Cloquet and Coleraine prior to being a longtime Tower resident. She was employed by the Cluett-Peabody Arrow Shirt Factory, and was the cleaning woman for the Tower State Bank and the Tower City Hall. Donna attended Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower; enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Donna is survived by friends, including special friends: Vickie (Gerry) Tucker of Forbes and Judy Anderson of Tower.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Bauman’s Vermilion Funeral Home in Tower. Pastor Liz Cheney will officiate.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Interment will take place in the Restlawn Memory Gardens in Huron, S.D.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.