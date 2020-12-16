Donna Mae McLeod Burich, 94, of Chisholm, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, surrounded by family in her daughter’s home in Hibbing.
She was born on Sept. 14, 1926 in Chisholm, Minn., to George and Amanda (Anderson) McLeod. Donna was a class of 1944 Chisholm High School graduate. Following graduation, she went to work at Ft. Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah before returning to Chisholm where she worked at her father’s service station, Mac’s Central, pumping gas and driving taxi. She later worked at a hardware store and “The Stork Shop” in Chisholm. Donna married in 1951 and moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1958 where she raised five daughters and worked at the “V Store and “Dot Shop”. She was also a member of the Chisholm United Methodist Church.
Donna is loved and will be remembered by her children, Barbara (Tom) Farrell, Becky Burich, Bobbi (Bob) Thuringer, Betty (Barry) Parendo; grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa) Farrell, Jen Farrell, Stephanie (Brad) Engstrom, Nick (Danielle) Marcella, Will Thuringer, Ryan (Savannah Oseland) Parendo and Robby Parendo; great-grandchildren, Aria, Dominic, and Aubrey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving daughter, Bonnie Burich; brothers, John “Jack” McLeod, Kenneth McLeod, Roy Paschke, Byron Paschke, Willard Paschke and James Paschke; sisters, Carmen DeGroot, Onlee Boyle, Lois Kerzie, Shirley Powell and Bonnie Guigere.
Family is the word we think of when we remember mom – she loved unconditionally, supported each of us and taught us the importance of always being there for each other. Home is where your mom is. To the world you may be one person, but to us you are the world.
A Private Family Memorial service will be held.
The burial will take place in Chisholm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice – 1101 East 37th Street, Suite 27, Hibbing, MN 55746.
