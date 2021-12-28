Donna Mae Johnson, age 89, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2021, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nev. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Donna was born to Harry Knodle and Eva Kretsinger (Knodle), March 1, 1932, in Clifford, N.D. She was the youngest of eight children.
Donna attended school in Clifford, graduating high school in 1948. She went on to attend Mayville State Teacher’s College graduating with honors with a degree in Education. Donna taught in Halstad for several years before continuing her teaching career in special education in Mt. Iron, Minn. She spent 44 years working with her special students. This was her passion. Donna was an advocate and instrumental in establishing the inclusion of her students in the regular classroom. During her teaching years, she achieved a Master’s Degree and Specialist Degree in Special Education from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo. Donna was one of 11 finalists in the search for the 1967 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. She was an inspiration to many.
Donna found the love of her life when she married Joseph Duane Johnson on Oct. 7, 1951. Joe and Donna moved to Mt. Iron, Minn., (the Iron Range) to continue their teaching careers. Both Donna and Joe were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church.
Donna retired in 1998 and moved to Aitkin to support her grandsons’ athletic and musical activities. After two years she moved to Las Vegas to care for her daughter’s children. Then she took a nanny’s position for 5 years.
Donna moved to Montara Meadows in Las Vegas in 2015. She was an active member of this retirement community. She was especially proud of her work in revitalizing the chapel.
Donna loved to travel with her family. In fact, just a month before her death, she traveled to Hawaii for a memorable week with a friend.
Donna is survived by two children, Gary Johnson, Walker, Minn,, and Eva White, Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandchildren, Trevor and Justin Johnson, Joseph and Rebekah White; and two great grandchildren, Tessa and Tenley Johnson; one sister, Doris Domier; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and siblings: Lura, Nellie, Vera, George, Clark, and Harry.
A memorial will be held at a later date in Mayville, N.D.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.