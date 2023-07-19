Donna Mae Hull

Donna Mae Hull

Donna Mae Hull, 64, of Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Aurora, Minn., and Hudson, Wis., died peacefully while surrounded by family on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn.

