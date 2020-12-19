It is with immense sadness that our family announces the passing of Donna Mae (Haugen) Bachman on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy January 2019 and moved to Edgewood Memory Care. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec 2nd.
She was born to Anton and Elizabeth Haugen on Aug. 4, 1936, the youngest child to six brothers. She was a 1954 graduate of Roosevelt High School. In August 1954, she married Lloyd Bachman and was the proud mother of three sons and one daughter.
Donna is survived by her children, Renee (Paul) Sandstrom, Gary (Diana) Bachman, Brian (Kathy) Bachman, and Becky Bachman (daughter-in-law). In addition, she is survived by her brother, Earl Haugen; sister-in-law, Sharon Haugen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved her grandchildren: Kari (Steve) Rodman, Stefanie (Travis) Hunzeker, Melissa (Adam) Seidl, Bryce (Amber) Bachman, Lindsey (Matt) Springer, Kelly (Matt) Eberhardt, Justin (Kat) Bachman, Luke Bachman, Kyle (Jenna) Bachman, Nick (Jaelyn) Bachman, and Katlynn Bachman.
She was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her “Gramma Donna.”
Gramma Donna will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her ability to create fun, her big heart, and her delicious baked goods. She loved taking care of her yard, thoroughly enjoyed warm weather, and cherished her time gathering with friends and family.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd; her oldest son, John; and her brothers, Melvin, Harvey, Raymond, Leighton, and Leonard.
A public celebration of her life will take place in the spring, hopefully when flowers are blooming and hugs are allowed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Virginia Community Fund or The First Covenant Church, Virginia.
We would like to thank the loving staff at Edgewood for their kindness and care.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
