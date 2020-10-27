Donna Mae Costello, 91, Hibbing, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
She was born April 18, 1929, to Otto and Violet Mae (Quiggin) Lee in Hibbing. Donna worked at Lerch Brothers as a service truck driver, she also was a homemaker. She married Bart H. “Bud” Costello Jr. in Hibbing.
She is survived by several cousins, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bud Costello in 1978.
Per Donna’s request, there was a private interment at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Donna, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
