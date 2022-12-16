Donna Mable Meacham, 81, of Aurora, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 22, 1941, to George and Essie (Moon) Rogers in Staples, Minn. Donna grew up and attended school in Pillager, Minn. She was united in marriage to Howard Meacham on July 9, 1960. The family moved to Tower-Soudan and later to Palo where they raised three children. Donna was a devoted wife and mother. While her children were young, she was active in Boy Scouts, the Palo-Markham Teen Club, and Loon Lake Harvest Festival. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed doing puzzles and flower gardening. Donna took the greatest pleasure in being a grandmother and great-grandmother and in her puppy, Lilly.
Survivors include her three children: Larry (Maxine) Meacham of East Bethel, Gordon (Kris) Meacham of Embarrass and Lynn (Rick) Jones of Aurora; grandchildren: Kristen Mullens, Julie (Tyler) Koski, Joshua (Jessica) Jones, Alyssa (Chris) Sumner, Amber (Nate) Holmstrom, Renee (Matt) Lane, Melissa (Jon) Semmelroth, and Marcell (McKayla) Meacham; nine great-grandchildren and three on-the-way; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; siblings: Roy Rogers, Elaine Cullett and Leonard Rogers; and her parents.
Funeral service for Donna will be 10 a.m. Dec. 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo with Pastors Steve Banks and Jeanne Madsen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
