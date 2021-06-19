Donna M. Nylund, 81, of Springdale, Ark., passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark.

She was born on March 1, 1940, in Virginia, to Arthur and Florence (Lind) Anderson.

Survivors include her husband, Bennett “Ben” Nylund; two daughters, Stacy McCullough and Shelly George; two sons, Stuart Nylund and Steven Nylund; seven grandchildren; three great-grandsons; and two brothers, Dennis (Judy) Anderson of Duluth and Jim (Jane) Anderson of Virginia.

Interment was at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Arkansas.

