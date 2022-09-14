Donna M. Fink, 90, formerly of Ely, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in East Grand Forks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation one hour prior.

