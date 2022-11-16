Donna Louise Anderson Schumacher of Belmont, Calif., 83, passed on Nov. 12, 2022.
Donna was born on Sept. 24, 1939, to Marvin and Etta Nelson Anderson, in Minneapolis, Minn.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald “Mike” Schumacher, her brother Richard Anderson, her son Frank, her son Michael and his wife Joyce, whom she truly considered a daughter. Donna’s brother Marlowe Anderson passed in 1997. Donna will be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law Fran Olson, Carol Schumacher and Liz Benstead, her brother-in-law Ron Olson. Donna and Mike have lived in California since the early 1990s.
Donna’s nephew Murray Anderson and wife Kaye are long time residents of the north country, and will miss her dearly. Donna also will be mourned by many beloved nephews, nieces, cousins, their children and by countless friends.
What made Donna such a special person? She: Loved life in its many forms: people, plants, birds, and of course cows. Donna grew up on dairy farms, and stayed true to her roots. Was adventurous. She ran a marathon, trekked all over the world, and sailed the Virgin Islands. Loved the Christmas season. Donna gave thoughtful and unique gifts and wrapped them spectacularly. She had a world class collection of Byers Carolers.
Delighted in playing bridge with her buddies. Also in art and reading. Designed and sewed countless items. Truly enjoyed plants, especially orchids.
Donna will be laid to rest at Skylawn in San Mateo, Calif. Her gravesite is adjacent to an amazing view of the Pacific Ocean. Donna would be very pleased if you stopped by to say hi to her and then lingered to enjoy the view.
Donna’s family plans to have a memorial service / celebration of life early in the New Year. To ensure you are notified of the time and place, please contact mikeschumacher123@hotmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation in Donna’s name. She particularly liked the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation (colonialwilliamsburg.org). However, if you prefer another charity that is more than fine.
Donna enriched the world. Rest in peace, Donna/Mom/Sis.
