Donna Lou Fleetwood

Donna L. Fleetwood, 91, of Virginia, Minn., passed away peacefully on June 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn., with her daughters by her side.
She was born Jan. 24, 1930, to Francis and Elizabeth (Kersting) Whitney in Wausa, Neb. Donna married Donald Fleetwood, Wakefield, Neb., on Feb. 25, 1951, in Coleridge, Neb.
She was an active member of First Covenant Church in Virginia, Minn., for many years and attended Freshwater Vineyard Church in Superior, Wis., while living in Duluth for 10 years. In Virginia she was a life-long member of Going to Pieces Quilting Guild.
Donna farmed with her husband during the 1950s in Neb., prior to moving briefly to Melrude, Minn., and then Virginia. She worked many years at W.A. Fisher Printers and many other businesses in Virginia including Woolworths/Woolco and lastly Short Stop. She was an excellent baker/cook and incredible crafter making gorgeous quilts, beautiful cross-stitch and hardanger, and intricate beading among other items.
She is survived by three daughters: Doreen (Gary) Wallace of Duluth, Dawn (Dan) Isaacson of Mt. Iron and their children, Amy (Lonnie) Rasmus, Mt. Iron, Brian, Mt. Iron, Cathy (Shawn Cameron, Hibbing, Dan Jr. (Alli), and Scott, and Darcy (Mark) Norha of Virginia, and their son Tyler (Virginia), in addition to a daughter-in-law, Tracy Kettering (Pequot Lakes) and children Shawnee (Shawn) Krueger (South St. Paul) and Philip (Sheri) Fleetwood (Cherry). She had several great grandchildren. Donna is also survived by a sister, Mary (Paul) Mattingly of Spokane Wash.; and brother, Terry Whitney of Auburn, Neb.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and son, Dennis; along with brothers, Hyle Whitney and Allen Whitney.
A Celebration of Donna’s life will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Covenant Church, 5th St. S. and 3rd Ave., Virginia, Minn. A luncheon will follow after the program.
