Donna L. Rano passed away on July 16, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her husband and family.
Donna was born Feb. 12, 1933, in Hibbing. She was raised in a large, loving Italian family, attended Assumption Hall Catholic School, graduated from Hibbing High in 1951 with her future husband Dick. Prior to marrying her high school sweetheart, Donna worked at her father’s shoe repair shop: Modern Shoe Repair on 4th Avenue East in Hibbing. Donna and Dick married in 1956 while he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and moved to California. Donna focused on raising their six children and supporting Dick while he pursued his degrees at University of Minnesota after his USMC service.The family moved to Westerville, Ohio, in 1966 where Dick became the City’s Director of Parks and Recreation. Donna pursued her teaching degree at The Ohio State University and a Masters Degree at Ashland University. She taught 3rd grade for 19 years in Westerville, retiring in 1994. Donna was a bright light to all who knew her and will be remembered for her kindness, compassion and Catholic faith.Hibbing was always dear to her heart with lasting life long friendships and fond memories of her upbringing.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Richard (Dick) and her six children: Gary (Johnna), Chris, Dennis, Michele (Edward), Linda (J), and Rick (Tess); 15 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Phyl (Dean), Michele (Bernie) of Hibbing; brother, Micky (Santina), Cloquet; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Michael and Louise Laurienzo; brothers, Robert (Patti), Lawrence (Sharon); and baby sister, Barbara Clair.
Donna’s everlasting spirit will eternally touch the lives of all who knew her.
Funeral Mass was held Saturday, July 23, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Westerville, Ohio.
