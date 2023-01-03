Donna L. Huro, 79, longtime Nashwauk resident, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
She was born Feb. 24, 1943, to Gilbert and Helen (Ogez) Siedow in St. Paul, Minn. She married Norman Huro on Oct. 7, 1961, in St. Paul, Minn. Later moving in 1978 to Nashwauk to raise their family. A homemaker by trade, Donna took pride in caring for her family. She loved cooking, playing Bingo, bowling, and helping with the Shrine Circus.
She is survived by her husband, Norman of Nashwauk; daughter, Lynne (Steven) Gangl, also of Nashwauk; brother, Ralph Siedow, Florida; four grandchildren: Jessica Hofmann, Hibbing, James Hofmann, Texas, Mark Gangl, Emily Muntean and her daughter Rorie, Bovey, Minn., and Tiffany Gangl, Chisholm, Minn., four great-grandchildren, Zachary Gangl, Ryder Gangl, Zander Gangl, and Mattie Brown
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Huro Robertson; and parents, Gilbert and Helen.
Funeral services for Donna will be at noon Friday, Jan. 13, at the Nashwauk Lutheran Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Aaron Lofgren will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Friday.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Huro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
