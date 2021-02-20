Donna Kay Trunzo of Mountain Iron, Minn., passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
She was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Harvey and Lucille (Foster) Hodgson. She attended Coleraine High School. Donna married Donald Trunzo in 1967 and they enjoyed 54 wonderful years of marriage.
Donald and Donna co-owned and operated Little Yogi’s in Gilbert and Armory Shell in Virginia for over 35 years until their retirement.
Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, being outdoors, planting flowers, picking blueberries and sitting outside for coffee on her patio (nicknamed “the love nest”).
Donna was an amazing cook who loved to prepare large meals for her family. She passed down many recipes to her loved ones including spaghetti sauce from Italy, freshly caught walleye and her famous “meat snacks.”
Donna and Don attended Grace and Truth Bible Church. She spent many years as the Regional Leader for Stonecroft Ministries, inspiring women to share the gospel with those around them. Her life was a living example of her deep faith and love for the Lord.
Donna is survived by her husband, Donald; children: Linda Trunzo, Mike (Candi) Rowe, Teresa (Todd) Frischmon and Mark (Julie) Trunzo; grandchildren: Tyler, Matthew, Allyssa, Rylee, Zach, Josh, Deven, Amanda, Jayden, Codi, Jake, Cameron and Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren: Tori, Tristan, Avery, Lila and Mason; siblings: Louise, Kenny, Phyllis and Carol; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Lucille.
Funeral service for Donna will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Grace and Truth Bible Church in Virginia with Pastors Daniel Miller and Brian DeMarte officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
