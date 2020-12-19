Donna Kay (Ollila) Salo

Donna Kay Salo, 71, died peacefully at home on May 24, 2020, after a brief, but heroic, battle with brain cancer. Donna assured us that she wasn’t afraid to die but didn’t want to miss dancing at all six of her grandkids’ weddings. Serving and encouraging were her ministries and she modeled Christian service with pure joy and humility. For years she taught in her church’s children’s ministry and was known as “Donna from Awana.” She eventually taught Sunday school to fifth and sixth graders whom she continued to mentor even as adults. She volunteered each week at Fridley Covenant Church’s food shelf, Manna Market, where she held the title, “Mayor of Spudville.” She loved God and helping people in need.
Donna was born in 1948 to Alice and Wallace Ollila and grew up in Virginia, Minn., where she graduated with honors from Roosevelt High School in 1966 and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Mesabi State in 1968. She went on to the University of Minnesota, planning to become a teacher but marriage and then the birth of her children, Tracy (Lysne) and later Matthew, changed her plans. Formal teaching was replaced by a Home DayCare business that raised children who remained forever a part of her life.
She blessed her husband, Rodney, with nearly 52 years of marriage. They taught Sunday School together and introduced kids to science from a spiritual viewpoint as Mr. and Mrs. Science. They loved to travel and eventually bought a winter home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where Donna enjoyed walking the channel, lounging by the pool, and shopping with her sister, Jean Beste, of Eveleth, Minn., who also wintered there. To her four granddaughters, Mya, Morgan, Molly and Mirra Lysne, she was Nanny, to her two grandsons, Rylan and Logan Salo, she was Nana, but to all of us…she was Love.
Covid concerns interfered with planning a Celebration of Life service in 2020, but the family is hopeful we all can celebrate Donna’s life in the New Year.
