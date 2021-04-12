Donna K. Hill, 88, lifelong resident of Soudan, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
She was born in Soudan, the daughter of Ernest and Mary (Belehar) Branwall. She was a graduate of Tower-Soudan High School. A veteran of the US Air Force, Donna served during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged on April 8, 1954. Donna was united in marriage to James A. Hill on March 4, 1955, at the Lutheran Church in Ely, Minn. Donna worked at the State Bank of Tower until she accepted the Postmaster position in Soudan where she worked full time for over 30 years. After retiring from the Postmaster position, she worked at North Country Quilts in Tower for 16 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran church in Soudan. Donna enjoyed spending time at her “favorite place in the whole world” - the family cabin on Lake Vermilion. She was a gifted knitter, loved to read, enjoyed walks, the outdoors and her flower gardens.
Donna is survived by her husband of 66 years, Jim Sr., of Soudan; sons, Jim (Pam) Hill and Dan (Corrine) Hill, both of Soudan; sister, Tina Chiabotti of Stuart, Fla.; brother, Lee Branwall of White Bear Lake, Minn.; granddaughter, Jodi (Nick) Levens; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Elliot, Neva, and Nixon all of Tower; along with numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Branwall; sisters, Nancy Achterberg and Rita Sunsdahl; and granddaughter, Kimberly Sunsdahl.
The Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Soudan, Minn., Pastor Greg Anderson will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Donna was a kind and caring person and touched the hearts of many. She will be deeply missed by all.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Waterview Pines for the excellent and compassionate care she received. She made many friends while she was there.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Vermilion, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Tower. To share remembrances on-line, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
