Donna Joyce (Quist) Dickie, 88, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, contented, with her daughter at her side. She was under Sanford Hospice care at Cornerstone Residence, Kelliher, Minn., for the last several months.
Memorial Services for Donna will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, Minn.
There will be an hour of visitation before the service at the church.
Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.