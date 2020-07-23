Donna Joyce (Quist) Dickie, 88, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, contented, with her daughter at her side. She was under Sanford Hospice care at Cornerstone Residence, Kelliher, Minn., for the last several months.

Memorial Services for Donna will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, Minn.

There will be an hour of visitation before the service at the church.

Arrangements are with the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

