Donna Irene Perttu (Vukelich) passed away Oct. 21, 2020 at the Cerenity Care Center in St. Paul, MN.
Donna was born on July 21, 1937 to Joseph and Irene (Salmi) in Virginia, Minn., where she graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1955. After high school, she attended Junior College for a vocation in Radiology. She married Raymond Clarence Perttu in 1958. In the early 1960’s Donna and her young family moved to Tujunga, Calif., and she began her career in Radiology at St. Luke's Hospital in Pasadena, Calif. Donna and her family returned to Virginia in the early 1970’s where she went to work at the East Range Clinic Radiology Department. After her husband's death in 1981 Donna moved to Brainerd, Minn., to manage the Radiology Department at St. Joseph's Hospital. She continued her education and earned her Masters Degree from St. Scholastica College in Duluth, Minn. Donna purchased her dream lake home on Serpent Lake in Deerwood, Minn., where the family spent many wonderful weekends and summer holidays. After retirement, Donna built a home in Farmington, Minn., to be closer to her family.
Donna lived a long and fruitful life. She loved to travel with friends to Mexico every year and spend time with family. She will be greatly missed.
Donna is survived by her loving sons, Brett Perttu (Susan) and Boyd Perttu (Pamela); grandchildren, Raymond, Ashley (Justin), Lucas and Emily; and great grandchild, Rylee.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helvi (Irene) Vukelich; husband, Raymond Clarence Perttu; and sister, Patricia Larsen.
Per her wishes there will be a private family burial service in Virginia in the spring of 2021.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.