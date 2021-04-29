A memorial service for Donna Bachman will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Lions Building in Olcott Park in Virginia. Lunch will follow a short service.

Internment will be at Greenwood Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

