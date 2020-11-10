Donna Ann Juhlin, 64, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 12, 1956, in California. Donna was an amazing chef and showed her love by cooking and sharing sarmas, pasties, potica and strudels. She owned and ran Donna J’s Café in the Howard Court in Hibbing for many years. She loved spending time with her family and adored all of her great friends.
Donna is survived by her daughter and grandson, Leslie Rosewall of Duluth, Minn., and Hunter Rosewall of Coon Rapids, Minn.; son and grandsons, Eric (Kim) Meese and Ryan and Ben Meese all of Grand Rapids, Minn.; sister, Lisa (Chris) Gruszka of Maplewood, Minn.; nephews, Jake Gruska, Justin and Kevin Felty; and many other relatives and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Shirley; and sister- and brother-in-law, Carol and Jim Friend.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
