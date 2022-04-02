Donald William Pospeck, 93, of Virginia, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Edgewood Virginia/Senior Living.
Donald was born July 7, 1928, to Bernard and Catherine (Uren) Pospeck in Bessemer, Mich., where he grew up and attended school. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1946 and was stationed in Germany. He married Marvella Londo in Wakefield, Mich., in 1950. They moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where he worked at Erie Mining until his retirement. He moved to Ely Lake near Eveleth and later to Makinen, Minn. After Marvella's death he moved to Egnar, Colo., where he married Ellen Bederman. Ellen passed away and he married Magdalena Ramerez. He moved to Virginia after the death of Magdalena. Donald entered Edgewood in August of 2019.
Survivors include four children: Jean (Roger) Manning, Marcella (Carl) Hutkowski, James Pospeck and Bernard Pospeck; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren.; three brothers: Gerald, Henry, and Harold Pospeck; and three sisters: Darlene Green, Charlotte Wells, and Laura Modjewski.
Donald was preceded in death by his three wives; two children: Delores Ebert ad Donald Pospeck; a step grandchild; one brother, James; and two sisters, Betty and Connie.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, April 8, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Chaplain Paul Joria will officiate.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
