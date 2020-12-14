Donald “Don” Suomi, 74, of Hoyt Lakes, formerly of Aurora, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s in Duluth.
He was born Jan. 5, 1946, to Alex and Taimi (Jarvela) Suomi in Two Harbors and grew up in Brimson. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for Erie/LTV Steel Mining Company.
Donald loved the outdoors spending his time fishing, hunting, camping, and riding his ATV. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Donald is survived by his step-daughter, Amber Pederson (Ragen Pearson); brother, Richard Suomi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Taimi Suomi; his brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Claudia Suomi; and his sister, Nancy Reinke.
Private services will be held at a later date.
