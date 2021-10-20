Donald Wayne Lien, 71, of Hoyt Lakes died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home due to natural causes.
He was born on June 15, 1950, to Nile and Virgie (Bickel) Lien in Moorhead. Minn. Don grew up and attended Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, Class of 1968. He was a prolific basketball and baseball athlete during high school and continued playing basketball at Mesabi Community College. Don married Joan Westbrook on May 4, 1974, and although they went separate ways, remained dear lifelong friends. Don had been employed by LTV Steel for nearly thirty years until the company closed in 2001. Following his retirement, Don worked as a groundskeeper for the Hoyt Lakes Municipal Golf Course. He also retired with twenty years of service from the Hoyt Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, where as an EMT he saved many lives. He was also a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes.
Don was an avid outdoorsman, having enjoyed hunting and especially spending time at the shack with his family and friends. Don also could often be found visiting with his buddies at the local establishments. Don was an avid sports fan, having followed the MN Twins, Vikings, and keeping up with the local high school teams. Don also enjoyed driving around town each morning to check on the wellbeing of his family and friends and watching “old” Westerns. Don took the greatest pleasure in his family and adored his five grandchildren dearly. He is remembered for his great sense of humor and his contagious laugh.
Survivors include his son, Shawn (Danielle) Lien of Hoyt Lakes; daughter, Sherri (Scott) Thompson of New Orleans, La.; grandchildren: Alethia Polling, and Nile, Keith, Joseph, and Marie Thompson; a sister, Janice Schultz of Hitterdal, Minn.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna White and Ramona Fink; infant brother, Robert; two brothers-in-law, Lance Schultz and Bruce White; a nephew, Dean Lundberg; and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held from noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Hoyt Lakes Community Building. Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery Columbarium.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
