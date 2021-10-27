Donald Wayne “DW” Howes, 88, of Hoyt Lakes, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
He was born Oct. 24, 1933, in Duluth to Eugene and Mae (Back) Howes. He was a graduate of Grand Rapids Agricultural School and later enlisted with the US Army. He served during the Korean Conflict.
On May 19, 1956, he married Margaret Schommer in St. Paul, Minn. The couple moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1958 where he worked for Erie Mining Company. Don retired as an office clerk in 1996 from LTV Steel.
Don was a 25-year member of the Hoyt Lakes Fire Department and served as President of the Hoyt Lakes Garden Club.
Survivors include his wife, Marge; children: Scott (Cathy) Howes of Texas, Dawn (Michael) Kennedy of Iowa, Shelly (Joseph) Dahmen of Aurora, Beth (Jeff) Chapman of New Prague and Mary (Donald Huntley) Henry of Hoyt Lakes; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two expected great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mae; son, Shawn; brother, Marland; sister, Eileen Ventrella.
A gathering of family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Inurnment will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
