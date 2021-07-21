Donald W. “Donny” Kringle passed away peacefully Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Duluth with his family by his side.
Donny was born in Brainerd, Minn., on Sept. 2, 1950, to Millie and Lloyd Kringle. He attended Hibbing High School graduating in 1969. After graduation Donny traveled out of state to work for several years before returning home to Hibbing to raise his family. Donny owned and operated K&K Renovations, worked for Griffiths Construction, managed the Swan Lake Country Club, and was the ice technician at the Hibbing Curling Club for many years until retirement.
In his younger years Donny spent many summers playing softball with his buddies on the Miller softball team. Many stories to be told but not to be repeated here. He also enjoyed golf, curling and watching old westerns. In addition, Donny was also proud of being the 1960 6th grade Washington Elementary basketball scoring champ.
Donny will be remembered for his kind heart, generosity and quick wit. He will be deeply missed by all.
Donny is survived by children, Jesse (Janessa) Kringle, Lucas (Kevin) Chubiz, Jillian (Todd) Nelson; his longtime girlfriend, Sandy Kussatz; grandchildren: Darian, Aida, Aubree and Gabi; sister, Linda Browne; five grand puppies and numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and long time friend, Lolly Kringle.
We would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s for their outstanding care and support during this difficult time.
Per Donny’s request a private service for the family was held. We invite you to join us for a celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Algonquin Club located at 206 E. Howard St., Hibbing.
