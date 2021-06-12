Donald V. Kleinschmidt, Jr., 64, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after a heroic 17-month battle with cancer.
Donald was born Sept. 5, 1956, in St. Cloud to Donald and Deloris (Dushaw) Kleinschmidt Sr. He married Gail Reynolds on June 2, 1978, and together, they have lived on the Iron Range the last 43 years. Donald was Director of Public Works for over 30 years. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Turkey Federation, and NRA. Don was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting everything including bargains, fishing, traveling, and road trips on his Harley. He also enjoyed cooking, baking, and most importantly, spending time with his family and having happy hour with his friends at the Akeley Muni. Don was a kind-hearted, loving, hardworking man, who was a jack of all trades. He was very proud of his wife, children, and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew him.
Donald is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gail of Mountain Iron; daughter and son, Melissa (Josh) Spiering of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Donald (Kelly) Kleinschmidt III of Duluth; grandchildren: Caden, Liliana and Boone Spiering, Donald IV, William and Evander Kleinschmidt; father, Donald Kleinschmidt, Sr. of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brothers: Vickye, Lora, John (Barb), Ron (Diane), Tom (Shirley) and Dave (Cindy); and numerous nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Butch.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Deloris; and his grandparents.
A Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, June 18, and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home.
Obituary, Guest Book, and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.