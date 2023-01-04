Donald ‘Tooly’ Carlyle Marinkovich
July, 1, 1924—January 10, 2023
Donald ‘Tooly’ Carlyle Marinkovich
July, 1, 1924—January 10, 2023
Donald “Tooly” Carlyle Marinkovich, 98, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
He was born July 1, 1924, in Chisholm to Paul and Martha (Gozdanovich) Marinkovich. He was a graduate of Chisholm High School and participated on the gymnastics team. He was a lifelong resident of Chisholm and was united in marriage to Clarissa Moylan on March 29, 1952, in Eveleth. Donald worked at U.S. Steel as an Electrician and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the church choir, the Chisholm Knights of Columbus Council 3539, the Croatian Fraternal Union and the Slovenian Home. He was a volunteer with the CCC Alumni, IRRRB, Mineland Reclamation, Minnesota Discovery Center and served on the Chisholm Water Commission. Donald loved to spend time playing and singing in the Tamburitza Orchestra, playing bocce ball, power walking and was a story teller extraordinaire.
Donald is survived by his Children: Donna (Rick) Puhek, Paul (Christina) Marinkovich, Debra Danks and Donald Marinkovich; grandchildren: Rich (Leslie) Puhek, Nace (Sandi) Puhek, Adam (Vanessa Eichorn) Puhek, Laura Marinkovich, Madeline, Aden and Aaron Danks. Great grandchildren: Natalie, Gertie Jean, Brodie, Nelle, and Niko Puhek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Claire, life partner Norma Salvini, sisters: Mary Dragisich, Martha Anderson, Donna Persik, Anne Licari, Helen Balich, Molly Ortman, Dorothy Skarich and twin great grandsons.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel in Chisholm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel, with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating. Interment will take place in Chisholm Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.