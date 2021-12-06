Donald Raymond Hoffman Jr. , 68, of Gilbert, Minn., formerly of Westhope, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a Duluth, Minn., hospital.
Taken too soon, Don was a great man that held many titles in his lifetime; Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Nephew, Cousin, Eagle Scout, Ranger, Manager, Marine, Friend, Confidant, Provider, Santa and many more! He fought a 40-day battle beginning with a badly broken leg, compounded with many complications.
He is free of pain now, and will rest in peace with those who preceded him in death. His father, Donald Hoffman Sr.; wife, Karen Hoffman; son, Dustin Hoffman; and sister, Debbie Spencer.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Hoffman; siblings, Doneva (Joe) Szabo, David Hoffman, and Dean Hoffman; children, Jonathan Hoffman, Yvonne (Allen) Larsen; and daughter-in-law, Amanda Clark; grandchildren: Allison (Tyler), Donovan, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Amelia, Matthew, Paige, Summer and Maisie; companion, Toney (Maci, Gracie) Hanson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be dearly missed by all. He touched the lives of so many in his time here.
His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau. Visitation will be on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the Nero Funeral Home.
Burial will be at the Oak Creek Cemetery in Bottineau.
Arrangements were with Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau. Friends may sign the online register book at www.nerofuneralhome.net.
