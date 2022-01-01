Donald Otis “Don” Swanson, 88 of Hoyt Lakes, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn. He was born June 23, 1933 in Washburn, Wis. He attended Washburn Schools, graduating in 1953. He served in the US Army in Korea and Japan. Following his discharge, he worked several jobs and on Oct. 12, 1957, he married Emma Aidezsek in Mellen, Wis.
In 1960, he and his family moved to Hoyt Lakes where he worked for the former Erie Mining Co. and LTV Steel, retiring in 1990 as a production truck driver.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, and Life Member of the Timothy Robinson VFW Post 8144 where he served as past commander. He enjoyed being with family and friends, camping, spending winters in Arizona, watching football – especially the Green Bay Packers, going to the casino and walking his dogs. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather; a kind and gentle man with a beautiful smile.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Emma; sons: Jeffrey (Sherill) Swanson, Chris Swanson and Kevin Swanson; grandson, Levi Swanson; sisters: Audrey Johnson, Gloria (Jerry) Deering and Carole Power; sister-in-law, Mary Swanson; brother-in-law, Tony Aidezsek.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emerald and Jennie Swanson and Helen (Levi) Faulkner; sons: Scott and Michael Swanson; brothers: Ernest, George, Kenneth, Leonard, Dale and Richard; sisters: Anna, Jean, Barbera, Clarice; brothers-in-law, Richard, Robert, Louis, and John; sisters-in-law: Irmgaard, Vivian and Florence.
A private family memorial service for Donald will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes with Pastor Charles Barnes officiating. A graveside service and military honors will be held in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery in the Spring.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
