Donald Norr

Donald Clarence Norr, 89, of Brainerd, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Donald was born on a dairy farm near Freedhem, Minn., on Nov. 17, 1931, the 10th child of Robert and Florence (Erickson) Norr. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a military policeman in Japan following the Korean War. Donald married Janet Marie Bisson on June 8, 1957. He worked for Standard Lumber In Pequot Lakes, Benson, and Bemidji before he and Janet settled in Proctor, Minn., in 1969. There, Donald was general manager for ASDCO Inc., a building supplies wholesaler, for 20 years.
Donald found his true calling when, after leaving ASDCO, he began his Christian ministry, finally serving as pastor at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church in Virginia, Minn., for 20 years. He also was past president of the Minnesota chapter of The Gideons International, as well as ministering in hospitals, nursing homes, and serving as a Fifth Step Guide for Alcoholics Anonymous.
Donald was a craftsman, carpenter, avid sportsman, and a diehard Twins and Vikings fan. He was known for his compassion, and never turned down an opportunity to help his fellow human beings, no matter their beliefs or life situation. Donald had a wonderful corny sense of humor, telling “dad jokes” before that phrase even existed.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons: Bradley Donald (Therese Privette) Norr, Scott Robert (Lisa Yetzer) Norr, Thomas Martin (Viry) Norr and Mathew Leo Norr; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Janet; siblings: Dorothy (Harry) Larson, Harriet Norr, Margaret (Thure) Larson, Agnes (Leo) Schroeder, Theodore (Kay) Norr, Harvey (June and Jo) Norr, Richard (Kathy) Norr, George (Harriet) Norr, and Alvie (Lois) Norr.
Services for Donald will be private.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.