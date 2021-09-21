Donald Milo Hill

Donald M. Hill, 76, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing.
He was born in Superior, Wis., on Sept. 30, 1944, to David and Inez Hill. He grew up in Superior and joined the U.S. Navy in 1963. He served in the Navy from 1963-1968. Donald was stationed on the USS Ticonderoga during the Vietnam War. Don later worked for U.S. Steel in Duluth and Superior, later in Mountain Iron, Minn., as a train operator, retiring in 2001 from Minntac.
Don married the love of his life, Joyce on March 17, 1969, on St. Patrick’s Day. Together they raised five children, Marnie, Lisa, Kimberly, Donny and Ronny. Don loved fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He loved working in his garage and woodworking in his spare time. Don was a happy spirit and was loved by many. His love for life and family will be cherished.
Donald is survived by his wife, Joyce Hill; three daughters, Marnie (Dan) Salmela, Lisa Hill-Paver, Kimberly Burdick-Hill; and his two sons, Donny (Heather) Hill and Ronny Hill; his cherished grandchildren: Ericka and Courtney Salmela, Jessica (Pat Maki) Channing and Joe Paver, Brandon Hill, Spencer, Whitney, Warren, and Matt Burdick, Jake Holm, Tori and Austin Hill; great-grandchildren: Kiley, Coleton, Kenzly, Ryden and Evalyn; Don’s sisters: Beverly Martineau, Virginia Trentor, Judy (Wesley) Kahler, Debbie (Curt) Perry; his loved nieces and nephews; and his special God children, Guy, Tony, Danyielle, and Keli.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Inez Hill; brothers, David and Victor Hill; sisters, MaryAnn, Jean, Evelyn, Neda, and Bonnie; and his brothers-in-law, George, Larry and John.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, his joy for life and loving spirit will remain in our hearts forever. Our gratitude and thanks to the staff at Essentia, St. Luke’s, and Fairview for the loving care of our husband and father. A special thank you to Dr. Yanatan Hilman for his kindness and compassion to our family.
Funeral services for Don will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be Monday at the Greenwood Cemetery in Superior, Wis.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.