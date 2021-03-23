Donald M. Perry, 86, of Side Lake, Minn., died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born April 15, 1934, in Chisholm, Minn., to Edison and Ruth (Fryckman) Perry. Donald graduated from Hibbing high school. He had lived in Warroad and Chisholm before making his home in Side Lake. Donald was united in marriage to Cora M. Nittler in Batesville, Kansas. He was a United States Navy Veteran and had worked as a mechanic for Hibbing Taconite. He enjoyed working on his old cars and tractors and taking care of his yard. He loved traveling and spending time with his dogs.
Donald is survived by his wife, Cora; children, James (Michelle), Dale (Kerri), and Gary Perry; seven grandchildren: Matthew, Paul, Alec, Jake (Kelly), Connor (Liz), Abbie (Levi) and Molly; one great-grandson, Elijah James Perry, one brother, David (Laura).
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen; brothers, Earle and Kenny.
Memorial Services for Donald will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 29, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm with Rev. Dan Erickson of Chisholm Baptist Church officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the Chapel.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
