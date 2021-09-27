Donald James Ritacco

Don died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 22, 1956, in Duluth, Minn., to Donald and Elizabeth Ritacco. He attended Virginia Schools. For over 30 years Don has owned and operated Northland Monuments; serving the Iron Range communities with cemetery markers and monuments. He took pride in designing, engraving and installing cemetery monuments and donating his time for veteran’s memorials and remembrance benches. Most recently he became an author who published two books.
Don had a big heart who loved his community and family; especially his mother and great nieces and nephew.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Ritacco of Virginia; siblings, Russ, Gary and Lisa (Dave) Lindula all of Virginia; niece, Alysia; nephew, Joe; great nieces and nephew: Brynlee, Braelynn and Noah.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald F. Ritacco.
Graveside service for Donald will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in the West Pike Cemetery in Pike Township, Minn., with Pastor Bob Romig officiating.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
