Donald James Drewes Jr., age 47, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 28th, 2022. He was born Dec. 2, 1974, to Darlene Gravelle and Donald Drewes Sr. in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Donald was a chef at heart who enjoyed playing music on his drum set, watching the Vikings play football, and spending time with loved ones. He also enjoyed spending time walking alongside a beach, pit or a gravel road rock picking for agates. Camping was also a fun adventure he enjoyed, setting up camp and sitting around a fire laughing and listening to music with the people he loved.
He is survived by his daughters, Jasmine Drewes of Hoyt Lakes, Minn., and Brittany Drewes of Hoyt Lakes, Minn,; brother, Daniel Birch of Gladewater, Texas; sister, Susan Hansen (Joshua Hansen) of Cottage Grove, Ore.; nephews, Isaiah Birch of Chicago, Ill., and Seth Birch of Gladewater, Texas; niece, Maegan Birch of Gladewater, Texas; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friend, Melissa Hart of Kelly Lake, Minn.
He was preceded in death by parents, Darlene and Donald; and his sister, Shelly Winkleblack.
The family will be holding a celebration of life for Donald at Hibbing Range Funeral Home on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. A gathering to give a cheers to Donny and share a favorite story will be held at Sportsman's Cafe following the celebration of life.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
