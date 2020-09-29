Donald J. Toivola

Donald John Toivola, 82, of Hibbing, Minn., died on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Don was born on Nov. 19, 1937, to Claravo “Arvid” and Viola (Hill) Toivola. Don grew up in Hibbing and that is where he met the love of his life, Margaret. They recently celebrated 59 years of marriage this last August. Don was drafted into the Army at the Ft. Belvoir, Va., and that is where their daughter, Kelly, was born. Five years later their daughter, Karen, was born in Hibbing. Don worked as a produce manager and brought joy to his work place always singing and humming. Don loved the Lord Jesus, and it was a testimony to how he lived and loved his family and friends. He served as an usher at Open Door Church. He loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, grouse hunting and campfires. His beautiful backyard, outdoor kitchen and screen house was his haven. He loved cedar trees!!! Don also loved the change of seasons and many depended on him for weather updates. He loved classic cars and car shows. Don curled for many years and belonged to the Elks Club. He was a man of God and loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was so very proud of them. Don was loved by those who met him. He filled our hearts with love and laughter and will be deeply missed. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Guardian Angels for all of their wonderful care.
Donald is survived by his wife; Margaret Toivola (Loe) of Hibbing; daughter, Kelly (Scott) Johnson of Hibbing; sister, Shirley (Bob) Schmidt of Hibbing; grandchildren: Danielle (Mike) Ryan of Hibbing, Alyssa (Mike) Yrjo of Alexandria, Adam (Isabella) Hanson of Duluth and Ty (Maggie) Johnson of Hibbing; son-in-law, Sid Hanson; honorary daughter, Paula Odegaard of Hibbing; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Norma Uremovich; and daughter, Karen Hanson.
A memorial service for Don will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct.6, at Open Door Church in Hibbing. Rev. Brent Theien will officiate. Please wear a mask into church and practice social distancing.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
A private family interment will take place at the columbarium of the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
