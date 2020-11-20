Donald J. Persson, 92, longtime resident of Hibbing died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Serving Hart Assisted Living in Chisholm.
He was born Sept. 27, 1928, in Hibbing the son of Albert and Edith (Flank) Persson. He was a graduate of Grand Rapids Ag. School. Don was united in marriage to Myrna Olson on Oct. 31, 1948 at the Bear River Lutheran Church.
Don worked a number of jobs during his lifetime including that as an artificial inseminator for livestock, owner and operator of service stations, trading stamp salesman, propane service and delivery and as a salesman at Hyde Supply.
He was a devoted member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, the Sons of Norway Midnatsolen Lodge #058, 50 plus year member of the Hibbing Lions Club and was on the Board of Directors for the Hibbing Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Association, and Realife in Hibbing.
Don’s passion was his family and “The Farm” in Bear River, a homestead that has been in the family for 115 years. There he spent countless hours gardening, performing lawn care and working on endless projects. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment at “The Farm” however, was how he somehow weaved his family into almost every aspect of the time he spent there. He led by example and taught his children and grandchildren how to work together and recreate in that environment, creating precious memories for all that he interacted with. He was a hardworking and generous man with great integrity and endless patience, who always had a smile for you and a witty comment.
Don is survived by his wife of 72 years, Myrna; children: Darrold (Laurie) Persson of Hibbing, Debi Persson of Duluth, Dale (Sandra) Persson of Pengilly, and David (Denise) Persson of Hibbing; brother, Rodney (Dorothy) Persson of Milaca, Minn.; 14 grandchildren, including Charity(Jon) Scherer, Tom River, N.J., Nikki Persson, Rosemont, Minn., Dustin Persson, Eagan, Minn., Amber Persson(Ben Valder), Minneapolis, Minn., Shana(Ben) Winter, Medina, Minn., Matt Lehna, Bend, Ore.; Brooke Lehna (Tommy Hill), Big Lake, Minn., Billy (Tiffany) Clifton, Rogers, Minn., Kacey (Brett) Gerspatch, Brooklyn Center, Minn., Leslie Persson (Dan Eull), Maple Grove, Minn., Madison Persson (Issac Rocha) Hibbing, Isabelle Persson(Mike Moorman) Hibbing, McGuire Persson, Hibbing; along with several great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis; and daughter, Donna Lynn.
Visitation will be held at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel Tuesday Nov. 24, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, at which time there will be a private funeral service for family and invited friends. The Reverend Kevin Olson will officiate.
Interment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
COVID rules require that face masks be worn, social distancing will be practiced and that state mandated protocols be adhered to. The family understands that these are uncertain times and that many may not want to personally congregate. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Bauman Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers that memorials be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.