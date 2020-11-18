Funeral arrangements for Donald J. Persson, 92, longtime resident of Hibbing, are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

He died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Serving Hart assisted living in Chisholm.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Persson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
